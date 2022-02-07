STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SP fields ex-BJP leader’s wife to take on Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur

The Akhilesh Yadav-led party named Sabhawati Shukla, wife of late BJP leader Upendra Dutt Shukla against CM Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur (Urban) Assembly constituency.

Published: 07th February 2022 09:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 09:31 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday issued a fresh list of 24 candidates for the upcoming seven-phase Assembly election starting February 10.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led party named Sabhawati Shukla, wife of late BJP leader Upendra Dutt Shukla against CM Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur (Urban) Assembly constituency.

Upendra Dutt Shukla was fielded by the BJP to fight the by-poll on the Gorakhpur seat vacated by CM Yogi Adityanath who had taken up the membership of State Legislative Council after becoming UP CM.

The by-poll for the Gorakhpur seat was held in 2018 and the BJP had lost it to Praveen Nishad, the SP candidate supported by the BSP. Praveen is the son of Dr Sanjay Nishad who heads the NISAHD Party which is now in alliance with the BJP in UP. Nishad has joined NDA in 2019.

ALSO READ | UP polls: Adityanath files nomination, declares no pending cases, assets worth Rs 1.54 cr

Even in 2019 Lok Sabha election, BJP had fielded actor Ravi Kishan from the same seat and the party won it with a huge margin of around a lakh votes.

Adityanath, who recently filed his nomination from the Gorakhpur seat in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah, has sought a massive mandate for the BJP again citing development, good governance and nationalism during his campaign.

This is the first time Adityanath is contesting the assembly election. He has represented Gorakhpur in Parliament five times.

Meanwhile, of the 24 candidates declared by the SP on Monday, six are Brahmins, six non-Yadav OBCs, four Yadavs, three SCs, two Thakurs, two Muslims, a Bhumihar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh UP polls UP polls 2022 UP Assembly polls UP elections UP Assembly Elections UP Assembly elections 2022
India Matters
Religious Freedom (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Clothing and the right to religious freedom
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking Media One TV channel license
KG Nigin (L) and Reneesh TR. (Photo| EPS)
Seeking Re 1, two friends from Kerala cycle pedal to build five houses
Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)
Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp