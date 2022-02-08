Meet Bihar's high-tech criminal gang that asks victims to transfer money digitally

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Criminals have gone high-tech in Bihar. The Banka police came across a criminal gang which used to ask victims to pay through Google Pe or any other eWallet.

The novel modus operandi of the criminal gang came to light when seven out of its 10 members were arrested on Monday in connection with a road robbery case lodged with Rajaun police station.

The victim, in his complaint, stated that the robbers forced him to transfer money from his bank account through Google Pe after being way laid near Jitnagar hills under Rajaun police station last week.

Two similar incidents were reported from areas falling under Amarpur police station limits in which victims were forced to pay through Google Pe after being robbed of other belongings.

Banka superintendent of police Arvind Kumar Gupta said three frequent incidents of road robbery alerted the police. Subsequently a special team headed by deputy superintendent of police D C Srivastava was formed to crack the case. During investigation, it came to light that one Shakti Yadav had set up a new gang after being released from jail in a murder case about two months ago. Seven members of the gang have so far been arrested.

The SP said the members of the gang used to shift their locations to other cities to avoid their arrest. Some of the members of the gang belonged to neighbouring Bhagalpur district, he said.

During interrogated the arrested members confessed to the crime and revealed that money was transferred from victim's accounts through Google Pe. In some incidents, they used victims' ATMs to withdraw money.