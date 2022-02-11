'It divides people on caste, religion': PM Narendra Modi attacks Congress

By PTI

ALMORA/ DEHRADUN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the Congress of dividing people on caste, region and religion, as he sought another mandate for the BJP, promising it will take development in Uttarakhand to "Himalayan heights".

Addressing a rally in Almora in the poll-bound state's Kumaon region, he also said that Uttarakhand's development is among the top priorities of the BJP's double engine government. Attacking opposition Congress in the state, Modi said it has a "divisive policy" and the people of Uttarakhand know it better than anyone else.

"You know the approach of our rivals. They believe in dividing people along caste, religion, region and linguistic lines. Their only formula is 'Sab mein dalo phoot, Mil kar karo loot' (Divide everyone and loot together)," he said.

CLICK HERE FOR COVERAGE ON UTTARAKHAND ELECTIONS

Modi also said that development is possible only through a non-discriminatory approach. Polling for in Uttarakhand will be held in a single phase on February 14 for the 70-member state assembly. The development of the state has been among the top priorities of the double engine government and will remain so over the next five years, Modi said.

"We have to take the development of Uttarakhand to Himalayan heights. Like Kedarnath, where development has been given a new impetus, the Manaskhand tourism circuit is to be developed in Kumaon on priority over the next five years," he said.

Referring to his last visit to the Kumaon region, Modi said he had laid the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 17,000 crore. The Parvatmala, and the Vibrant Village projects have been introduced in this year's budget with Uttarakhand in mind, he said.

These will give a big boost to tourism and infrastructure development in the border villages of Uttarakhand in a big way, the prime minister said. Under these projects roads, bridges and ropeways will be built in the state, especially in the border areas which will be of great utility not only for people in general but also for security personnel, Modi said.

Uttarakhand shares borders with China and Nepal. The prime minister also said that work on the long-awaited Jamrani dam project will start soon. Reiterating the BJP's motto of 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas and sabka prayas', Modi asked people to give the double engine government another mandate for their uninterrupted development.

ALSO READ| Previous governments in Uttar Pradesh were casteists: Amit Shah

He also attacked the Congress for talking about establishing a Muslim university in Uttarakhand. Modi appealed to people not to miss an opportunity to re-elect a government which has big plans for the state's development and start reverse migration to its deserted villages. "Don't waste this opportunity, don't let power go into the hands of people who will put brakes on the development of the state and perpetuate the problem of migration from its hills," he said.

He said the enthusiasm among people seen in the first phase of polls in Uttar Pradesh was an indication that the party was going to win there, breaking all past records. "Those who have doubts about Uttarakhand can come and see for themselves the huge turnout here. People have made up their mind about re-electing the double engine government. People don't leave the side of those who are well-intentioned and serve them well," the prime minister said.