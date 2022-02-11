Rs 30,000 crore investment in ethanol units in Bihar

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: There is some good news from Bihar. In the last one year, Bihar, which was once synonymous with lawlessness, has received investment proposals worth Rs 39,000 crore. Investment proposals worth 30,382 crore were related to ethanol production alone.

Industries minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, on completion of one year in office, said on Thursday that 614 investment proposals worth Rs 38,906 crore have been received since he assumed charge a year ago. The investment proposals were related to food processing, health, agriculture, plastic and rubber and tourism sectors. So far 87 industrial units have been set up in the state.

Altogether proposals for 17 ethanol production units have been processed during the fourth term of the NDA government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Four of them will start production soon in Bhojpur at an estimated cost of Rs 180 crore. Similarly, two units — worth Rs 133.25 crore and Rs 40 crore — are coming up in Gopalganj. Purnea, too, will get at a unit with an investment of Rs 96.76 crore.

Hussain claimed that industrialists from across the country have shown keen interest in investing in the state due to improved infrastructure and better law and order situation. “Bihar will soon become an industrial hub that will provide job opportunities to people,” he said.

According to officials, a bottling plant of Pepsi at an estimated cost of Rs 557 crore is ready for production at Barauni in Begusarai. A mega food park will be opened at Motipur in Muzaffarpur with an investment of Rs 187 crore.

The minister said the food park at Motipur will be better than those in Surat (Gujarat) and Indore (Madhya Pradesh). He revealed that 62 investment proposals worth Rs 1,166.58 crore were received.

Loan of Rs 1,600 cr

The industries department has selected 16,000 entrepreneurs under Mukhya Mantri Udyami Yojna. They will get loan of Rs 1,600 crore. Kishanganj will become a leather hub