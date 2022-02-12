STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NIA carries out raids on hideouts of top Maoist leaders in Bihar

The raids were carried out in Jehanabad, Gaya, Aurangabad and Nawada districts on Friday

Published: 12th February 2022 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

National Investigation Agency

National Investigation Agency Logo (Photo | National Investigation Agency Official Twitter)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out simultaneous raids at the hideouts of some top ranking Maoist leaders of Bihar in Jehanabad, Gaya, Aurangabad and Nawada districts on Friday.

Reports said that members of the NIA raiding team descended at the residence of Sahdeo Yadav, a close associated of a self-proclaimed area commander of CPI-Maoist, Padumna Sharma, at Sampat Bigha village under Sildala police station area in Nawada district.

Sahdeo was allegedly involved in Maoist related incidents, including blowing up the house of one Lalo Yadav with dynamites at Jamunia village in 2008. “We cooperated with the raiding team. The operation continued for nearly four hours,” Rajauli sub-divisional police officer Sanjay Pandey said.

In neighbouring Jehanabad, raids were conducted at the hideouts of Padumna Sharma and Vikas Sharma at Rustampur village under Hulasganj police station area. Jehanabad superintendent of police Deepak Ranjan said, “We extended our cooperation to the central investigation agency in their operation.”

Sources said that the NIA personnel also searched the houses of a polit bureau member Pramod Mishra and a hardcore Maoist Anil Yadav at Kasma village under Kasma police station and Bandiya village under Goh police station in Aurangabad district.

Aurangabad superintendent of police Kantesh Mishra confirmed the raids conducted at the ancestral villages of Pramod Mishra and Anil Yadav by an NIA team. “The raids were related to supply of weapons and explosives to Maoists operating in Bihar and Jharkhand,” a police officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIA Maoists Bihar
India Matters
As many as six students of Class 6 offered Namaz in school premises on Friday.
Amidst hijab row, video of students offering namaz goes viral
(Express Illustration)
Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors? Medical body considering proposal
Royson Joseph, owner of Royal Travels, stands next to his buses parked at Manapatiparambu in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Tourist buses for sale in Kerala for just Rs 45 per kg
Screengrab of the video (Photo | Twitter/@Anurag_Dwary)
WATCH  | Man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp