NIA carries out raids on hideouts of top Maoist leaders in Bihar

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out simultaneous raids at the hideouts of some top ranking Maoist leaders of Bihar in Jehanabad, Gaya, Aurangabad and Nawada districts on Friday.

Reports said that members of the NIA raiding team descended at the residence of Sahdeo Yadav, a close associated of a self-proclaimed area commander of CPI-Maoist, Padumna Sharma, at Sampat Bigha village under Sildala police station area in Nawada district.

Sahdeo was allegedly involved in Maoist related incidents, including blowing up the house of one Lalo Yadav with dynamites at Jamunia village in 2008. “We cooperated with the raiding team. The operation continued for nearly four hours,” Rajauli sub-divisional police officer Sanjay Pandey said.

In neighbouring Jehanabad, raids were conducted at the hideouts of Padumna Sharma and Vikas Sharma at Rustampur village under Hulasganj police station area. Jehanabad superintendent of police Deepak Ranjan said, “We extended our cooperation to the central investigation agency in their operation.”

Sources said that the NIA personnel also searched the houses of a polit bureau member Pramod Mishra and a hardcore Maoist Anil Yadav at Kasma village under Kasma police station and Bandiya village under Goh police station in Aurangabad district.

Aurangabad superintendent of police Kantesh Mishra confirmed the raids conducted at the ancestral villages of Pramod Mishra and Anil Yadav by an NIA team. “The raids were related to supply of weapons and explosives to Maoists operating in Bihar and Jharkhand,” a police officer said.