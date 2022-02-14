STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | Dogs occupy government hospital beds in Bihar's Siwan

A recent video of dogs occupying the government hospital beds in Bihar's Siwan has gone viral on social media, with many questioning the sorry state of the hospitals.

Published: 14th February 2022 12:52 PM

A recent video of dogs occupying the government hospital beds in Bihar's Siwan has gone viral on social media. (Photo | Prakash Kumar Twitter)

By Online Desk

The video exposed the complete management of the government health centers in Bihar. 

From the video one could see some patients sleeping on the bed while some sitting on the bed while some dogs occupying one of the beds in the hospital. 

According to TOI reports, the video was shot at a general ward in Siwan Sadar hospital. Earlier a viral video of a dog eating a patient's food also happens to be from the same hospital.

When questioned about the poor state of the hospital, Siwan civil surgeon Dr YK Sharma stated that a show-cause notice has been issued to the hospital staff.

He also blamed the security guards of the hospital for their negligence.

Dr Sharma said that the broken door was the reason behind the dogs entering the general ward.

"This is in the old building which has to be razed as a new model hospital has to be built there.  However, after getting the information, we got the broken portion of the door covered with bricks and plaster on Saturday," he said.

The video which was shot a few days back had reportedly gone viral on Saturday.

