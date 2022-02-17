Ministers, Opposition leaders in Bihar slam Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi over 'Bhaiya' remark

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's 'Bhaiya' remark has created a political stir in Bihar. It has evoked sharp reactions not only from the ruling coalition in the state but also from opposition parties.

Reacting to the Punjab's CM's remark, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said on Thursday that he was taken aback over such statement. "Perhaps he (Channi) is not aware of the contribution of people of Bihar in Punjab's economic growth," he said.

"Does he not know how many people from Bihar work in Punjab? They have played an important role in the economic growth of that state," Nitish said, before leaving for the Bihar Vidhan Sabha to attend a centenary celebration of the legislative assembly building.

Taking a swipe at Channi's statement, state water resources department minister Sanjay Kumar Jha, "It is abhorring to see the way Channi has denigrated and mocked the hard working people of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh."

He further said that it was equally shocking to see the glee with which Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi endorsing Punjab CM's statement by cheering and clapping. "Does Channi know that migrant workers from Bihar play in that state's economy?" he asked.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi also lambasted the Punjab CM for his unsavoury remark. Sushil Modi said, "Migrant workers from Bihar play a key role in Punjab's economy."

He said the factories and agriculture fields in Punjab yielded tangible production due to hard work of migrant workers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. "If migrant workers from Bihar and UP stopped going to Punjab, the factories will shut down," he added.

Both Channi and the Congress will face the consequences of adverse remarks against people of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in the on-going assembly polls in Punjab, he said.

The main opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) also attacked Channi for his statement. RJD's national vice president Shivanand Tiwari said the Bihari workers played an important role in the success of green revolution in Punjab.

Assailing the Punjab CM, Tiwari said the agricultural sector would suffer a lot if Bihari workers stopped going there. He said that such a statement was expected from Channi. "This statement gives credence to suspicion as to whether Channi understands Punjab," he added.

Addressing a public meeting in Punjab's Ropar on Wednesday, Punjab CM said, "Keep out UP, Bihar Delhi de Bhaiye'."