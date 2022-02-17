Will Congress win Uttarakhand? Tussle in party for CM post begins before results

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The tussle within the Congress has come to the fore on Thursday as former Chief Minister Harish Rawat said that either he would be the CM of Uttarakhand or sit at home,

"Either I will be the CM or I will sit at home," Rawat had said while responding to the queries related to the possibilities of him being the CM if the Congress gets a majority in Uttarakhand.

The hill state went to the polls on February 14 for the fifth election to the 70-seat state assembly.

Pritam Singh, former state president of the party, said the CM face will be decided by the party high command. "As per the tradition, all MLAs of the party will submit their consent for a person to be elected as a leader following which the central leadership approves it. This is the democratic way in which the Congress party functions," said the former state president of the party.

As the tussle in the party started soon after polls on February 14, political analysts said that the party should wait for the results as this sends a message across that the leaders are overconfident about winning the elections.

Yogesh Kumar, a Dehradun-based political analyst, said, "The Congress party is behaving as if the results are already out. Their leaders who sense a good chance of the party securing a majority are setting their fielding in advance so that they are not out of the game."

Meanwhile, Rawat added that the party has started laying out plans to run the goverment and a few decisions will be taken immediately in the first cabinet.

"The BJP is going to lose and Congress will secure a majority and form the government. Plans are being chalked out to take important decisions on revenue and employment as soon as the government is formed," said Rawat.