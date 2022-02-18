STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
FIR filed in Bihar against Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi for 'bhaiyya' slur

A senior police officer said the FIR was lodged at Kadamkuan police station in Patna based on the complaint of a senior functionary of the BJYM.

Published: 18th February 2022 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: Amid the uproar over Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's "UP, Bihar de bhaiyya" remark at an election rally in the state on Wednesday, an FIR was registered against him at a police station in Bihar on Thursday.

A senior police officer said the FIR was lodged at Kadamkuan police station in Patna based on the complaint of a senior functionary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Manish Kumar. The officer, however, refused to share more details about the issue as it is politically sensitive.  “The mater is under investigation,” he added.

CM Nitish Kumar on Thursday expressed dismay over Channi's statement. "I am stunned at such a meaningless statement. Does he know about the contribution and service of  Bihari workers in the economic development of Punjab? Does he know how many people live there?"

However, he parried question about Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s clapping over Channi’s statement. 

TAGS
Charanjit Singh Channi Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Punjab UP de bhaiye Bihar Bihar Police Channi Bihar remark
