Smriti Irani to Manipuris: When Rahul can refuse to lead Congress, how will he lead you?

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday asked the people of Manipur to not rely on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stating when he could refuse to lead his own party, how he would lead them.

She said it is a quality of a leader that he would not go away from his people during difficult times.

“But Rahul Gandhi tendered his resignation letter saying he cannot lead the Congress. If he is not keen on leading his party and does not have faith in it, how can you repose your trust in him and the Congress?” Irani asked addressing people at a rally at Lamsang.

Defeat and victory are the two sides of a coin in an election but Rahul Gandhi has proven he distances himself from his people during difficult times, Irani said.

ALSO READ | Manipur polls: BJP pledges scooty for meritorious college girls, laptops for class 12 pass students

“How can he lead you when he could not be a leader of his own people?” the BJP leader asked.

She expressed plaudits to the Narendra Modi government for protecting women by building toilets. She said research reports revealed that 40% of the cases of rape of women prior to 2014 were related to open defecation.

“The reports also revealed that open defecation was among reasons behind diseases among women. The Congress knew about this challenge of women but did nothing,” Irani said.

She said it was the BJP government at the Centre that built 10 crore toilets in the country, including 1.5 lakh of them in Manipur.

She praised Chief Minister N Biren Singh for his peaceful approach to resolving conflicts.

“That you have a chief minister who believes in a peaceful resolution of conflicts and challenges is the pride of the BJP,” Irani said.

Taking part at another rally at Wangkhei, she joined a group of artists performing a traditional dance. The two-phase polls will be held on February 28 and March 5.