STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar Minister Amrendra Pratap Singh claims Muslim population increasing in some pockets

Bihar Minister Amrendra Pratap Singh claimed that population of Hindu community is declining and Muslim population is increasing in the state.

Published: 21st February 2022 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar Agriculture Minister Amrendra Pratap Singh

Bihar Agriculture Minister Amrendra Pratap Singh (Photo | ANI)

By IANS

PATNA: Amrendra Pratap Singh, the Agriculture Minister of Bihar, claimed that population of Hindu community is declining and Muslim population is increasing in the state. He demanded a law to control population in the state.

"Whenever the population of Muslim increased and Hindu population decreased, the country headed towards separation. We have witnessed that the population of Muslims is rapidly increasing in Seemanchal, Mithilanchal and Kosi region of the state. Accordingly, the Hindu population is decreasing in many villages in these regions. A dangerous practice is going on there which is certainly a concern for us," Singh, a Minister under BJP quota in the Nitish Kumar government said.

"I firmly believe that the implementation of the population control law is the only way to stop this trend. Population control is more important than caste based census. The ruling and opposition political parties are talking about caste based census only. Why are they not analyzing the rapid population growth of a particular community," Singh said.

Population control law is an issue which has been raised time and again by the BJP in the country. Interestingly, its alliance partners in Bihar like JDU and HAM are against any law on population control. They always advocate for caste based census while not a single legislator or minister of these two parties have given any statement on rising population of a particular community.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amrendra Pratap Singh Bihar Muslim Muslim Population
India Matters
A health worker takes swab sample for Covid test on Sunday, Feb 13, 2022. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)
Covid will wane by mid-march in most states: ICMR expert
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Young Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
Image used for representational purpose ( File Photo)
Surprise! Bengaluru is the best city to run and jog
These e-autorickshaws are driven by tribal women from nearby villages. (Photo | EPS)
Women e-rickshaw drivers: Tales of success, built around Statue of Unity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp