STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Biological E's COVID vaccine Corbevax gets emergency use nod for 12-18 age group

The Drugs Controller General of India had approved Corbevax for restricted use in emergency situation among adults on December 28, 2019.

Published: 21st February 2022 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

COVID-19 Vaccine

COVID-19 Vaccine (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Vaccine manufacturer Biological E. Ltd on Monday announced that its Covid-19 vaccine Corbevax has received emergency use authorisation (EUA) from India's drug regulator for the 12 to 18-year age group.

According to the Hyderabad-based firm, Corbevax is India's first indigenously developed Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) protein subunit vaccine against Covid-19.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had already approved Corbevax for restricted use in emergency situation among adults on December 28, 2019. BE received the approval for restricted use in an emergency situation in adolescents aged 12 to less than 18 years based on interim results (of the ongoing phase 2/3 clinical study).

ALSO READ: Poor demand pushing Sputnik V COVID vaccine off the shelves in Tamil Nadu

Biological E. managing director Mahima Datla said that the development would help extend the reach of the vaccine to the age group of 12 to 18 years. "We truly believe that with this approval, we are even more closer to finishing our global fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Once fully vaccinated, children can resume their activities and educational pursuits in schools and colleges without any apprehension," she said.

She thanked all the participants in the clinical trials, the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) and the Centre's Department of Biotechnology, the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (TSTHI), and the principal investigators and clinical site staff who have extended their support during the last several months.

Last September, BE received approval to conduct a Phase 2/3 clinical trial on Corbevax in children and adolescents aged 5 to 18 years. Based on the no-objection certificate, BE initiated the clinical study in October 2021 and evaluated the available safety and immunogenicity results of the ongoing phase 2/3 study, which indicated that the vaccine is safe and immunogenic.

ALSO READ: Third-wave effect - Vaccine stocks reach expiry date  

The Corbevax vaccine is administered through an intra-muscular route with two doses, scheduled 28 days apart, and is stored at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius temperature and presented as 0.5 ml (single dose) and 5 ml (10 doses) vial and 10 mL (20 doses) vial pack.

BE conducted phase 1/2, 2/3 clinical trials of its Corbevax vaccine for adults in the country. In addition, it conducted a Phase 3 active comparison clinical trial to evaluate superiority over the Covishield vaccine.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Biological E Corbevax Receptor Binding Domain DCGI COVID vaccine Covid vaccine for kids Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Shifa's brother Saif at the hospital after being attacked by a mob at his father's restaurant
Karnataka: Mob allegedly targets restaurant of hijab petitioner's father; brother hurt
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan. (Photo | idfcfirstbank.com)
IDFC FIRST Bank CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 crore among staff 
DMK cadres celebrating party victory at DMK headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
DMK alliance sweeps urban local body polls, AIADMK bested in Edapaddi too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp