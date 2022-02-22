'National ambitions suddenly awakened': Sushil Modi takes a dig at KCR's third front efforts

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday said that the chief ministers of West Bengal, Maharashtra and Telangana have influence limited in their respective states and they are now trying to form a front as their national ambitions suddenly awakened.

Taking to Twitter, Sushil Modi, who is also a Rajya Sabha member, lashed out at the opposition leaders saying that the people have seen the fate of many weak regimes -- the governments of VP Singh, Chandrasekhar, HD Deve Gowda and IG Gujaral. “All those governments were rejected outrightly by the people of country,” said Modi, adding that such weak governments would suffer from negativity and prove to be a hindrance in stability and development.

ममता बनर्जी, चंद्रशेखर राव, उद्धव ठाकरे जैसे मुख्यमंत्रियों का प्रभाव केवल संबंधित राज्यों तक है, लेकिन ऐसे जिन लोगों की राष्ट्रीय महत्वाकांक्षा अचानक जगती है, वे कोई फ्रंट बनाने निकल पड़ते हैं। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) February 22, 2022

Modi, who is considered as one of the prominent members of the BJP think-tank at the Centre, further said the country has been emerging as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a massive rise in foreign exchange reserves.

“But remember, there was a day during the regime of Chandrasekhar when the country was forced to mortgage gold in London. And now, some opposition leaders are speaking of a front against the Modi government because of their political ambitions.”

ALSO READ | KCR-Uddhav-Pawar meet: Such unity experiments have failed in the past, says Devendra Fadnavis

Predicting an utter failure of an attempt to form an anti-BJP front, Modi said that Mamata Banerjee will never succeed even if she joins hands with Tejashwi Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, KCR and Uddhav Thackeray to challenge the popular leadership of PM Modi and the BJP which has a strong central government and dedicated cadres.

The irony is all these regional parties want to exclude the Congress from the front despite the fact that most of them (parties) are breakaways from the Congress and are dynastic outfits.

“Some leaders who don’t have any pan-India support can raise someone’s name for the big post,”, Modi said.