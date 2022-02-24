STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Defeat the party which snatched jobs, destroyed farmers', Akhilesh flays BJP 

He attacked the BJP for filing fake cases against people and obstructing any good work being done.

Published: 24th February 2022 04:57 PM

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PRATAPGARH: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday urged people to defeat the government which increased inflation, corruption, snatched jobs of youth and destroyed farmers.

"The government which has increased inflation, corruption, snatched jobs, destroyed farmers, made the labourers walk for miles, failed to give medicines and ruined police, will you not remove it from power," he said attacking the BJP.

"It is only inflation, corruption which has been doubled in the double-engine government. Will you not teach them a lesson?" the SP president said addressing an election meeting in Kunda.

Kunda is the constituency which has been electing Rahguraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya, known as a 'Bahubali', continuously since 1993.

ALSO READ: Rijiju accuses Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Lord Buddha

Yadav, without naming Raja Bhaiya, said the constituency seems to be ready to remove those "who are encroaching it for long".

The SP chief had a fall out with Raja Bhaiya after the Rajya Sabha election in 2018.

This is the first time in 15 years that the SP has fielded its candidate against Raja Bhaiya, who though has contested as independent in the past, is in fray this time to retain the seat as candidate of his Jansatta Dal he floated in 2018.

He also cautioned people against falling for perks being offered to them.

"I have heard that all tricks are being used to secure victory. All bad things are being said, maybe threats could also be issuedm as also allurement. Do not fall prey to it."

ALSO READ: This is an election to save democracy, says Akhilesh Yadav 

He attacked the BJP for filing fake cases against people and obstructing any good work being done.

"So much humiliation has never been faced. There had never been such bad treatment in democracy as in this government," he said.

The SP leader also alleged that the BJP is bringing down the level of campaign discourse with an increasing sense of defeat.

TAGS
Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav BJP
Comments

