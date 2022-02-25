STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two drug peddlers held in Gujarat, mephedrone worth Rs 20 lakh seized

The ATS officials had received a tip-off that the duo was in possession of drugs and will pass from Santalpur town in Patan district after entering Gujarat from Barmer in their car.

Published: 25th February 2022 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

Drugs

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Friday said it has caught two drug peddlers hailing from Rajasthan and seized from them mephedrone, a psychoactive drug, worth Rs 20 lakh in the international market.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the duo was heading towards Kandla in Kutch district to deliver 200 grams of mephedrone, the ATS said in a release. The accused have been identified as Noora Khan Sameja and Raees Khan, both natives of Rabasar village in Barmer district of Rajasthan, it said.

The ATS officials had received a tip-off that the duo was in possession of drugs and will pass from Santalpur town in Patan district after entering Gujarat from Barmer in their car.

Based on the inputs, the ATS kept a watch in Santalpur in the early hours of Friday and stopped an SUV, which matched the description. The ATS recovered 200 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 20 lakh from the possession of Sameja and Khan.

The duo claimed to have acquired the drug from a dealer in Barmer and were heading towards Kandla via Santalpur to deliver it , the release said.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at Santalpur police station and further investigation has been handed over to the Special Operations Group of Patan district police, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drug peddler Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad Market Rajasthan
India Matters
Russia President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)
By invading Ukraine, Vladimir Putin loses allies in eastern Europe
Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine
Image used for representational purpose only.
Bitcoin falls below USD 35,000 as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman's campaign on mental health during pregnancy tastes success

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp