Centre making all-out efforts to return Indians stranded in Ukraine, Haryana govt assures people 

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government has assured the state's residents who are stuck in Ukraine due to a Russian military offensive that the Centre is making all-out efforts to evacuate stranded Indians. Officials of the Haryana government's Foreign Cooperation Department interacted with some members of the Haryanvi community stuck in Ukraine and their relatives back home virtually on Friday.

"During the meeting, the officials heard all the issues and reassured that the Haryana government is in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs for providing support to the Haryanvi community in Ukraine," according to a Haryana government statement issued here on Saturday.

The officials also assured the state's residents stranded in Ukraine that the MEA is taking all possible steps and working round-the-clock to handle the situation and support the Indian community in Ukraine.

"During the meeting, the officials shared relevant information including the latest advisory issued to Indian nationals, students in Ukraine by MEA, contact details of the Indian team at the borders of Hungary, Poland and Romania and the helpline details of the government of Haryana," the statement said.

The Haryanvis stuck in Ukraine have been advised to carry their passports and necessary documents in person at all times.

With Russian troops advancing on Kyiv and other key cities, India on Saturday asked its nationals stranded in Ukraine to exercise caution at all times and not move towards any border post to exit the country without prior coordination with its officials.

The Indian embassy in Ukraine issued a fresh advisory for the Indian citizens as the overall ground situation deteriorated further with gunfire, bombings and missile attacks continuing to rock various parts of the country, including its capital Kyiv.

On Thursday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said that nearly 2,000 people from Haryana, mostly students, were stuck in Ukraine and he was in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on this issue. In Chandigarh, a control room has been set up by the Haryana government and people from Haryana can contact it via WhatsApp number 92123-14595.