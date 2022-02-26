STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra government in contact with 423 affected students from state in Ukraine

Chairperson of the Special Task Force nd Principal Secretary M T Krishna Babu said the government has identified the students who are enrolled in seven different universities in Ukraine.

Published: 26th February 2022 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

Medical students from Karnataka have sought shelter in underground bunkers in war-torn Ukraine. ( File Photo)

Medical students from Karnataka have sought shelter in underground bunkers in war-torn Ukraine. ( File Photo)

By PTI

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government has so far traced 423 students from the state studying in war-hit Ukraine and established contact with them, a senior official said on Saturday.

Chairperson of the Special Task Force to bring back the affected persons and Principal Secretary M T Krishna Babu said the government has identified the students who are enrolled in seven different universities in Ukraine.

"We are in touch with them and giving necessary instructions on their safety and possible repatriation to the state," Krishna Babu said here.

Based on the Ministry of External Affair's latest advisory for Indians not to come to the Ukrainian borders, the AP Special Task Force has asked the students from the state too to follow the same. A help desk has been established in the New Delhi airport to assist the students returning from Ukraine and bring them back to their native places.

"The Centre has informed us that 23 Telugu students are being flown back but of them only three belong to AP," Krishna Babu said. He said they were in touch with the Romanian Embassy as the seven universities, where the Telugu students were located, were close to the Romania-Ukraine border.

ALSO READ | CM Stalin speaks to TN students in Ukraine, enquires about their safety

Barring the students, other civilians from AP had not come in contact with them, the Principal Secretary added. "We are, however, collecting details about the non-resident Telugus in Ukraine from different agencies," Krishna Babu said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Students Ukraine Contact Government
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp