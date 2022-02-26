STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chirag alleges Bihar CM may get him shot out of political vendetta  

Assailing Nitish for poor law and order situation in the state, the Jamui MP alleged that the criminals enjoyed patronage from the ruling dispensation.

Published: 26th February 2022 11:17 PM

LJP president Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief and Jamui MP Chirag Paswan stirred up a controversy on Saturday by saying that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may get him shot.

Talking to reporters in Jamui, Chirag alleged that Nitish can get him killed for attacking his 'wrong' policies frequently. Chirag is currently on a visit to his parliamentary constituency. 

Chirag further said, “I keep on opposing his (Nitish's) wrong policies and express my feelings fearlessly, which doesn't suit him. He may get me killed out of political vendetta.”

Assailing Nitish for poor law and order situation in the state, the Jamui MP alleged that the criminals enjoyed patronage from the ruling dispensation. As a result, the gun-totting men were on the prowl and targeting people at their will.

The LJP (Ram Vilas) chief recounted the difficulties faced by the people of his constituency due to the social reform campaign meeting addressed by Nitish on Friday. In his sarcastic attack on the Chief Minister, Chirag said he (Nitish) enjoyed the security cover much like the President of India. The barricades erected at different locations during Friday's meeting pointed to it, he added. He, however, posed faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Referring to the Bihari students stranded in Ukraine, he said that the Prime Minister was monitoring the emerging situation and would ensure the safe evacuation of Indian students from war-hit European country as early as possible.

