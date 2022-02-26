STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ukraine crisis: Jharkhand Government to bear travel expenses of returnees

Published: 26th February 2022 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced that the State Government will bear the travel expenses of its people who are stranded there. 

Soren, through his Twitter handle, said that the State Government will reimburse the ticket amount for the people of the state coming back to Jharkhand on their personal expenses.

“In the midst of the new impasse in Ukraine, the Jharkhand Government will reimburse the ticket amount for the people of the state coming back to Jharkhand on their personal expenses,” Tweeted Soren. The state government, along with the central government, is working to provide all possible help to all the people of the State, he added.

Meanwhile, the State Government set up a control room to help families of the students and workers stuck in crisis-hit Ukraine in the administration's effort to bring them back home asking them to provide information about their loved ones to the control room.

The state government has come out with a list of landlines and mobile numbers to assist the family members of those who are stuck in Unkraine. “I appeal to citizens and family members of all students and those who have gone to Ukraine for employment to contact the control room numbers to provide their information. All possible help will be provided to them by the Jharkhand
government in collaboration with the Centre,” said the Chief Minister in a tweet.

As per the government records, nearly 100 students hailing from Jharkhand are now stuck in Ukraine.

The help line numbers issued by the State Governments are -- 9470132591, 9431336427, 9431336398, 9431336472 and 9431336432, while the landline numbers are 2481055, 2480058, 2480083, 2482052, 2481037 and 2481188.

