Gave 'evidence' to PMO on misuse of power by Central agencies: Sanjay Raut

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said he had submitted "evidence" to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on how Central agencies are misusing powers "selectively" against a few persons and how some officials are engaged in "extortion and blackmailing" through agents.

Raut tweeted: "Game has just begun! Today submitd evidences to @PMOIndia of hw Centrl Agencies r misusng powers selctivly agnst a few. Submitd proofs on hw sm officials r indulgd in extortion& blackmailng thru 'Vasuli agents'. Wil addrss a PC vry soon to share more details. Watch this space!"

The Rajya Sabha MP had alleged that "certain people" had asked him to assist in toppling the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra so that the state could be forced into mid-term elections.

He had also claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and other central agencies were being used with the "oblique motive" of toppling democratically elected governments.

ALSO READ | Central agencies targeting Opposition like 'mafia': Sanjay Raut on Nawab Malik's questioning by ED

In a press conference, Raut had accused the ED of threatening people who had sold land to him and his family about 17 years ago and in 2012-13, and forcing them (the sellers) into issuing statements against him.

The Shiv Sena leader had also said the decorators and other vendors roped in for his daughter's wedding function were also being "intimidated and threatened to extract statements" saying they had received Rs 50 lakh cash from him.

Raut had alleged that the decorator was probed at gunpoint.

The Shiv Sena MP had in the past alleged that the Central agencies were being misused against political opponents of BJP.

Raut had earlier shot off a letter to Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu saying that the ED was set after him by the Central government after he refused to act on an offer of some certain people made to him for toppling the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

The letter, which was also sent to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar besides others, accused the Modi government of misusing the central agencies to intimidate the parties in opposition.

In Mumbai recently, Raut at a hurriedly called media interface, had alleged that some BJP leaders using agencies like ED, CBI and the Income Tax department to settle political scores and topple the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi.