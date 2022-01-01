2022 UP polls: Mayawati urges people to ensure defeat of ‘anti-people’ parties

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday accused the rivals of splurging public money in conducting huge rallies ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections and took a dig at them.

She termed her rival parties 'anti-people' and urged the voters to ensure that they fail to come to power.

Extending the new year wishes to the people of all three poll-bound states where the BSP has stakes, Mayawati said as the polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab are nearing, the political parties were conducting more rallies at the expense of the people. She urged the electorate to use their right to vote to ensure the ouster of such anti-people parties.

The BSP chief alleged that the bigger political players such as BJP and Congress which had been in power at the Centre are only showing off ahead of state polls by conducting big and extravagant rallies.

"The rallies that they hold are out of Central fund which comes from common people's taxes. My party cannot afford such big election rallies even if we want to. The BSP is a poor man's party which consists of people such as labourers," added Mayawati while interacting with reporters here on Saturday.

She further said that her party ideology did not support holding extravagant rallies. The BSP has its own strategy and way of connecting with the people. “We have a different way of holding our poll campaign. Others get funds from big corporate houses and industrialists and also from ponzi scams, but the BSP doesn't", added the BSP chief.