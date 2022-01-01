STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

2022 UP polls: Mayawati urges people to ensure defeat of ‘anti-people’ parties

The rallies that they hold are out of Central fund which comes from common people's taxes, the BSP chief alleged.

Published: 01st January 2022 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday accused the rivals of splurging public money in conducting huge rallies ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections and took a dig at them.

She termed her rival parties 'anti-people' and urged the voters to ensure that they fail to come to power.

Extending the new year wishes to the people of all three poll-bound states where the BSP has stakes, Mayawati said as the polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab are nearing, the political parties were conducting more rallies at the expense of the people. She urged the electorate to use their right to vote to ensure the ouster of such anti-people parties.

ALSO READ | UP polls: Akhilesh promises free power supply for irrigation, households if voted to power

The BSP chief alleged that the bigger political players such as BJP and Congress which had been in power at the Centre are only showing off ahead of state polls by conducting big and extravagant rallies.

"The rallies that they hold are out of Central fund which comes from common people's taxes. My party cannot afford such big election rallies even if we want to. The BSP is a poor man's party which consists of people such as labourers," added Mayawati while interacting with reporters here on Saturday.

She further said that her party ideology did not support holding extravagant rallies. The BSP has its own strategy and way of connecting with the people. “We have a different way of holding our poll campaign. Others get funds from big corporate houses and industrialists and also from ponzi scams, but the BSP doesn't", added the BSP chief.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
2022 UP polls 2022 UP assembly elections Mayawati Yogi Adityanath Akhilesh Yadav
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp