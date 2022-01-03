STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Newly floated Sanyukt Samaj Morcha by farmers divided over alliance with AAP

The outfit of farmers has started to disintegrate as more and more farmer leaders are leaving it as they have decided not to fight the elections.

Published: 03rd January 2022 08:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2022 08:58 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers leader Balbir Singh Rajewal. (Photo | ANI)

By Harpreet  Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The future of recently floated Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) by the farmers' unions is divided over the alliance with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as the Arvind Kejriwal-led party on Monday announced five more candidates in its seventh list for the upcoming Punjab assembly elections.

Till now, AAP has announced 101 candidates out of the total of 117 seats. This makes it difficult for the SSM to enter into an alliance with AAP as the party has already announced candidates for most of the constituencies. 

Also, the outfit of farmers has started to disintegrate as more and more farmer leaders are leaving it as they have decided not to fight the elections.

ALSO READ | Three crores of Punjabis must come together to save the state: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

Sources said that late on Saturday night Balbir Singh Rajewal, who is leading the SSM, reportedly held a meeting with top leaders of AAP in Delhi. However, 18 farmers unions, which are part of the front, do not want SSM to have any tie-up with any political party. The leaders said they wanted their outfit to contest elections independently in all the seats. 

Also, these farmers unions were annoyed that AAP had initially agreed to give around 35 seats to the farmers but it did not fulfil its commitment as it announced 101 candidates. However, reliable sources aid, the negotiations between SSM and AAP are reportedly still going on.

Sources further said that most of the farmer leaders have backed out from contesting the assembly elections as the SKM did not allow about 32 farmer union members to contest elections. Again, those farmer union leaders, who want to enter the fray, were asked to resign from their posts in the unions which is against their will.

A meeting was held on late on Sunday evening in Jalandhar to discuss all the issues where several farmers unions opted not to be a part of SSM. "The unions not part of SSM are making all efforts to convince SSM leaders not to take a political plunge," said a farmer leader.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanyukt Samaj Morcha AAP Punjab assembly polls
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp