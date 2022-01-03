Protecting individuals with PSOs an admission of failure by police: Assam CM Himanta

Prasanta Mazumdar By

DIBRUGARH: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said providing personal security officers (PSOs) to individuals would be an admission of failure by the police.

“If an SP (superintendent of police) gives PSOs to an individual, in my view that is an admission of failure,” Sarma said at a two-day conference of SPs at the Oil India Limited headquarters at Duliajan in Dibrugarh district on Monday.

He argued: If the law and order situation is alright, why do the police need to give PSOs to certain individuals?

“Recently, I asked an SP on the allotment of PSOs to an individual. He said there was an incident and the person still has a threat perception. The incident had occurred seven years ago. So, this means the police failed to nab the culprit and neutralise the situation,” Sarma said.

He said he needed an SP who would say: “Sir, you can roam around in my district without security as there is absolutely no issue”.

Sarma said the deployment of 12-15 security personnel to protect his life could be an admission that there is a threat in the district. He said the world has changed and the VIPs now do not like security “that way”.

“I will feel privileged if I can visit a place in a district without security and interact with people or go out on a morning walk with them. But if I am surrounded by commandos, it is a gentle reminder that the law and order situation in the district is not good,” Sarma added.

He said it is imperative that there is active policing through intelligence, surveillance and technology.

Successful prosecution is the key to a successful police force. In this era of technology, the police cannot survive with old methods. A tech-driven police force is very important to prevent crime, he said.

The CM also said that modernisation means technology, not new weapons or new vehicles. The Assam Police have to learn how technology can be optimally used, he insisted.

Continuing in the same vein, he said, “Our approach should be zero tolerance against criminals and economic offenders. We cannot be friends with people trying to destabilise our economy and destroy our youth. I am happy the police are trying to adjust to their new role. I said trying deliberately because my expectations are high”.

He pointed out that Assam Police lagged behind in quality investigation. Focus on the maintenance of law and order is one pillar. Another pillar is demolishing and destroying organised crimes and syndicates and giving justice to citizens as committed, he said.

The top brass of Assam Police and some senior officials of the Army and Air Force attended the conference on Monday. The Union Home Secretary and the Intelligence Bureau chief are likely to attend it on Tuesday.