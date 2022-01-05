84-year-old Bihar man gets 11 shots of Covid vaccine, caught while going for 12th

Ramashankar Mishra By

PATNA: An 84-year-old man from Bihar's Madhepura district Brahmadeo Mandal claimed that he got 11 shots of the Covid vaccine, prompting the senior officials of the state health department to initiate a probe.

Mandal, a resident of Orai village in Madhepura district, was, however, caught before he could be injected for the 12th time at a local primary health centre. He used different identity cards and mobile phone numbers of his close relatives to dupe the health workers.

According to Mandal, who claims to be a retired employee of the postal department, the first shot was administered to him on February 13, 2021. Thereafter he went on to take a jab each in March, May, June, July and August.

In September, he went for three jabs by using his Aadhar card, voter identity card and other documents. By December 30, 2021, he claimed to have got 11 jabs. “The government has made a wonderful thing (vaccine),” he said while explaining the reasons for his preference for so many shots.

When contacted, the civil surgeon of Madhepura Dr Amrendra Pratap Shahi said, “I have already ordered in inquiry to find out the truth. The probe will find out how the man in question managed to get so many shots of Covid vaccines.”

Mandal, however, claimed that he submitted his Aadhar card and mobile phone number for Covid vaccines eight times and voter I-card and his wife's mobile number three times. He claimed that he felt better after getting each shot of the vaccine.

Earlier, complaints about fudging of Covid vaccines and RT-PCR data were received from different districts.