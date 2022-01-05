STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIADMK boycotts Governor's speech, cries vendetta as Stalin scraps previous govt's welfare schemes

Accusing the DMK government of political vendetta, K Palaniswami on Wednesday claimed that the ruling government was targeting the AIADMK schemes and its executives.

Published: 05th January 2022

Former Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami

Former Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: AIADMK top leader and former Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday accused the DMK government of ignoring the law and order in Tamil Nadu and claimed the ruling party

"Crimes were on the rise and people, especially women, were feeling insecure under DMK rule. The banned gutka, clandestinely being brought from Andhra Pradesh and other States, is being sold in Tamil Nadu", he told reporters, after leading his party in staging a walkout from the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly during Governor R N Ravi's maiden address to the House.

"Though the law requires that a person be produced in court within 24 hours of being picked up by police, our party executives are being whisked away by the police under the pretext of inquiry and nothing is known about their whereabouts for two or three days," Palaniswami said.

The police were acting as puppets of the DMK government, he alleged.

"We walked out of the House today condemning the DMK, especially Chief Minister M K Stalin, who holds the home portfolio, for the deteriorating law and order situation in Tamil Nadu," Palaniswami explained.

The walkout was also to condemn the DMK government for winding up about 1,900 'Amma Mini Clinics' and Rs 2,000 Pongal gift schemes implemented by the previous AIADMK government, he said.

The move to close Amma Mini Clinics and deciding against providing Rs 2,000 in cash to the family ration cardholders only proved that the DMK government has become anti-people, the former Chief Minister said.

AIADMK DMK welfare scheme M K Stalin Law and Order
