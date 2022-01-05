STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar Deputy CMs, two ministers test positive for COVID-19

Four members of the Nitish Kumar cabinet in Bihar, including both Deputy CMs Renu Devi and Tar Kishor Prasad, tested positive for COVID-19.

Published: 05th January 2022 01:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar Deputy CM Renu Devi

Bihar Deputy CM Renu Devi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Four members of the Nitish Kumar cabinet in Bihar, including both Deputy Chief Ministers Renu Devi and Tar Kishor Prasad, tested positive for COVID 19 Wednesday, officials said.

Besides the two Deputy CMs, those who tested positive are Ashok Choudhary and Sunil Kumar, the ministers for building construction, and prohibition, excise and registration respectively.

According to officials, all members of the cabinet had undergone RTPCR tests ahead of the cabinet meeting scheduled for Wednesday as a precautionary measure.

Those who have tested positive are in home isolation and experiencing mild to moderate symptoms.

Meanwhile, the state headquarters of the Chief Minister's Janata Dal (United) here has been shut down after the party's national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan tested positive the previous day.

