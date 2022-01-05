STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hotel bookings in Goa face 20 per cent cancellations amid surge in Covid cases

The state on Tuesday reported 592 fresh cases of Covid-19, with the positivity rate remaining high at 13.89 per cent. 

Published: 05th January 2022 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation only( File | EPS)

Image used for representation only( File | EPS)

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa's tourism industry is currently seeing 15 to 20 per cent cancellations in hotel bookings after a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases in the coastal state, an industry representative said on Wednesday.

The state on Tuesday reported 592 fresh cases of Covid-19, with the positivity rate remaining high at 13.89 per cent, dropping from a rate of 26% the previous day, as per the health department,

ALSO READ | Goa's COVID positivity rate crosses 26%, government mulling night curfew

In the wake of the rise in Covid-19 cases, tourists have started canceling their visit to the state, says Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG) president Nilesh Shah. "The hotel booking cancellations are between 15 and 20 per cent," as people are avoiding travel these days due to Covid-19-related restrictions".

The tourism industry is adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and all those employed in the sector have taken both doses of vaccine against Covid-19, he said.

ALSO READ | Post festive season, a toll on Goa's COVID positivity rate 

"Experts have predicted that the Covid-19 numbers will peak in the next seven to ten days and then come down," he said. Shah said they expect the situation to improve by next month.

ALSO READ | Goa aims to vaccinate all 72,000 children in 15-18 age group with first dose: Minister

He also said that the present surge in Covid-19 cases "should not be solely attributed to the rush in Goa for the New Year celebrations" as the rise in viral infections is also being witnessed in other parts of the country and the world.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Goa COVID Omicron Tourism
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp