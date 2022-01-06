STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
125 passengers on charter flight from Italy test positive for Covid in Amritsar

Out of total 179 passengers, 19 were children or infant so they were exempt from on-arrival RT-PCR testing, they said.

Published: 06th January 2022 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

A BMC health worker observes a swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

Image for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A total of 125 passengers on a Milan-Amritsar charter flight were found to be Covid-positive when tested on arrival, government officials said on Thursday.

Officials said there were a total of 179 passengers on the charter flight YU-661 that landed at the Amritsar airport at around 1.30 PM on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Cases rising, poll rallies not feasible, Covid Task Force chief tells EC

Since Italy is one of the "at risk" countries according to the Union Health Ministry, all eligible passengers -- 160 in this case -- were tested for COVID-19 and 125 of them were found to be positive, they mentioned.

The charter flight between Milan in Italy and Amritsar in Punjab was operated by Portuguese company EuroAtlantic Airways, they mentioned.

