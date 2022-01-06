Cases rising, poll rallies not feasible, Covid Task Force chief tells EC

By Online Desk

It is not feasible to hold large rallies and roadshows keeping in view the current Covid situation in the country, NITI Aayog member and India's Covid Task Force chief VK Paul has told the Election Commission on Thursday.

However, the EC is of the view that political parties should stop such largescale rallies and roadshows on their own.

On December 27, 2021, a meeting was held between health secretary Rajesh Bhushan and poll officials where they discussed the steps that needed to be in place for the conduct of polls in the safest manner in case the Omicron wave was upon us during elections.

The officials also sought suggestions and a detailed report from the union health secretary on improving the Covid-19 protocol for poll campaigning, polling days, and the dates of counting.

The EC is preparing for the assembly polls in Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Manipur - four states where the assembly's term ends on different dates in March. They are expected to announce the dates for the elections there soon. The Uttar Pradesh assembly's term will end in May.

Meanwhile, the Congress cancelled plans for four long-distance races that were slated this week and also announced that they will not hold any rallies in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh for the next 15 days amid a sudden rise in Covid infections in the country.

Congress general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal has written to the party's state presidents where Assembly elections are around the corner and asked them to arrive at a decision on holding poll rallies after making the health of the people their paramount consideration.

Party spokesperson Gourav Vallabh told reporters in Delhi the decision to not hold big rallies in Uttar Pradesh has been taken keeping in mind the fact that the Omicron variant is spreading rapidly in India.