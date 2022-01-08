STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar government plans to open call centre for migrants

Darbhanga is among the districts from where a large number of migrant labourers go to different states.

Published: 08th January 2022 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Migrants

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: The Bihar government is planning to open a 24x7 call centre soon to help migrant workers willing to return home in the wake of a surge in the Covid-19 cases across the country.

Labour minister Jibesh Kumar on Friday said, “We have decided to start a call centre to assist the migrant workers who want to return home from their workplace.”

The department swung into action soon after reports about problems faced by the migrant workers reached the office of the minister, who represents Jale assembly constituency in Darbhanga.

Darbhanga is among the districts from where a large number of migrant labourers go to different states.

The department will notify a nodal officer who, if required, would interact with the officials of the states concerned to ensure safe journey of the migrant workers. The personnel manning the call centre will register the names of the migrant workers, mobile numbers and workplace.

“A database will also be prepared,” a labour department official said.

The department is also working on a proposal to organise camps in each district to provide job to the migrants, based on their skills. A similar facility was made available during the lockdown in 2020, too.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar government Bihar
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp