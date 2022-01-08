Bihar government plans to open call centre for migrants

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Bihar government is planning to open a 24x7 call centre soon to help migrant workers willing to return home in the wake of a surge in the Covid-19 cases across the country.

Labour minister Jibesh Kumar on Friday said, “We have decided to start a call centre to assist the migrant workers who want to return home from their workplace.”

The department swung into action soon after reports about problems faced by the migrant workers reached the office of the minister, who represents Jale assembly constituency in Darbhanga.

Darbhanga is among the districts from where a large number of migrant labourers go to different states.

The department will notify a nodal officer who, if required, would interact with the officials of the states concerned to ensure safe journey of the migrant workers. The personnel manning the call centre will register the names of the migrant workers, mobile numbers and workplace.

“A database will also be prepared,” a labour department official said.

The department is also working on a proposal to organise camps in each district to provide job to the migrants, based on their skills. A similar facility was made available during the lockdown in 2020, too.

