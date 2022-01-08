STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar man booked on non-bailable charges for taking 11 jabs of Covid-19 vaccine

Madhepura civil surgeon Dr. Amrendra Pratap Shahi said the case was registered against Mandal to prevent re-occurrence of such an incident.

Published: 08th January 2022 09:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 09:41 PM   |  A+A-

Vaccine

Image for representation (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

PATNA: A police complaint was finally lodged against an 84-year-old Brahmadeo Mandal for allegedly taking at least 11 shots of Covid-19 vaccine at a primary health centre in Bihar's Madhepura district. He has been on non-bailable charges. The case was lodged on the statement of medical (in-charge) officer of community health centre at Puraini in Madhepura district, Dr. Vinay Krishna Prasad, on Saturday.

The station house officer (SHO) of Puraini police station Deepak Chandra Das said the accused (Mandal) has been booked under sections 188, 419 and 420 of Indian Penal Code. However, he may get benefit of section 41 for being an elderly citizen, he added.

Madhepura civil surgeon Dr. Amrendra Pratap Shahi said the case was registered against Mandal to prevent re-occurrence of such an incident. “It will set a precedent if action is not taken against the man in question,” he told TNIE.

In the complaint, the medical officer of the community health centre alleged that Mandal, a resident of Oray village, duped the health department employees and took jabs repeatedly in a span of 10 months.
The records of the health facility showed that Mandal was vaccinated at Puraini community health centre, health camp at Upgraded government middle school and Aray vaccination centre respectively.

The records revealed that Mandal, a retired employee of the postal department, was administered twin shots of the Covid19 vaccine at Puraini health facility on April 13, 2021.

In addition, two more shots were given to him on June 21 and July 24 last year. Mandal had earlier said that he used his Aadhar cards and voter identity card for the vaccine. “I felt better after every dose of the vaccine provided by the government free of cost,” he added.

Puraini medical officer (in-charge) Dr. Vinay Krishna said the case was registered against Mandal on the directive of senior officials of the health department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid vaccine Brahmadeo mandal Bihar man 11 jabs
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp