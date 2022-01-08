Man spends Rs 7 lakh on dog's birthday party in Gujarat flouting Covid norms, held

By Express News Service

GANDHINAGAR: The Gujarat Police on Saturday arrested three people for allegedly flouting Covid Norms to celebrate a dog's birthday after a video went viral.

Chirag alias Dago Mineshbhai Patel, a resident of Nawa Naroda Ahmedabad, lives with his family and owns a pan parlor. The birthday party was in honour of his pomeranian named Abby.

Since it was his favorite dog, on Friday Chirag hosted a party at Nicole in Party Plot and also invited his relatives. Crowds gathered at the party without wearing masks at a time when Ahmedabad is seeing a surge in Covid cases.

Noted Folk singer Kajal Mehria sang songs at the party.

A video of the event went viral on social media. The video showed Chirag alias Dago Patel and two others named Urvish Patel, and Divyesh Mehria along with several others unmasked, and not following covid-appropriate behavior.

The police saw the video and registered a complaint against the people responsible for holding the party under the Epidemic Act.

Chirag had reportedly approximately spent Rs 7 lakh for the event, a Gujarat Police source said on Saturday.

Earlier, a resident in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu had held a Valaikappu (baby shower) for his two Persian cats at a pet clinic in the city on January 2.

A police sub-inspector had also conducted a baby shower for his pet dog in another of Tamil Nadu's major cities, Madurai.

But both events had happened before the surge in Covid cases and were relatively subdued in comparison.