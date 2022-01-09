STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar BJP MLA Rashmi Verma resigns citing personal reasons

Narkatiaganj MLA Rashmi Verma, in one sentence letter, cited personal reason for demitting from the membership of the House.

Narkatiaganj MLA Rashmi Verma

Narkatiaganj MLA Rashmi Verma (Photo | ANI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Narkatiaganj Rashmi Verma resigned from membership of state legislative Assembly on Sunday citing personal reasons for tendering her resignation.

Verma submitted her resignation to the office of the Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha. The Assembly premises have been shut due to COVID-19 restrictions. Her resignation has so far not been accepted by the Speaker, reliable sources in the Assembly secretariat said.

Verma, in one sentence letter, however, cited personal reason for demitting from the membership of the House. She had not earlier informed the Speaker about her decision to offer her resignation.

BJP state president and Bettiah MP Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal, however, claimed the issue had been settled and she would withdraw her resignation.

“It was because of some family issues that she had offered to resign from the membership of the legislative Assembly. I talked to her and she is returning to Bettiah. There should not be any political meaning behind her resignation,” the BJP state president said.

The BJP MLA's brother Roy Anup Prasad's name had figured in the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) paper leak case. Prasad was arrested from New Delhi on January 4 by the UP police's special task force.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi had alleged the BJP MLA's brother was involved UP TET paper leak scam. Verma's resignation, however, created ripples in political circles. She had joined the BJP ahead of Assembly elections in 2020 and was offered ticket from Narkatiaganj in West Champaran district. 

In 2015 Assembly polls Verma had contested an independent candidate as she was denied ticket from Narkatiaganj seat, which she had won in 2014 by-election. However, she managed to retain the seat as an independent.

