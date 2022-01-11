STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

35 of 46 who died of Covid-19 in Delhi between January 5-9 were not vaccinated

The national capital so far has recorded a total of 70 Covid deaths in this month.

Published: 11th January 2022 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 09:57 PM   |  A+A-

Covid-19 infected patients inside a Covid care centre at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) villages in New Delhi on Tuesday | parveen Negi

By IANS

NEW DELHI: As per the Delhi health department data, out of the total 46 deaths recorded between January 5 to 9 in the national capital, 11 people were vaccinated with both doses of vaccines against Covid-19.

The national capital so far has recorded a total of 70 Covid deaths in this month. The capital city has recorded 17 deaths for two consecutive days on Saturday and Sunday.

ALSO READ | Delhi: Authorities order closure of all private offices, suggest work from home amid rising Covid cases

Of the total 46 deaths in five days, 34 had comorbidities such as cancer and heart and liver diseases. As per the data, 21 people with comorbidities got infected with Covid after being admitted to the hospitals. Of the total deaths, 32 patients were admitted into the ICU ward of the hospital.

More than half of the deaths in the last five days were people above 60 years of age. Of these, 25 were in the 60 plus age bracket, while 14 patients were from the 41 to 60 age group. Five deaths have been reported from the 21 to 40 age group, while one from 16 to 20 and one from zero to 15 age group.

Of the total deaths, 12 succumbed on the same day of the hospital admission as per the data. 11 patients died within one day of hospital admission, 6 died after two days of admission. 14 people died within three to seven days and three died after one week of hospital admission.

ALSO WATCH | 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi covid deaths Delhi Omicron cases Delhi COVID cases
India Matters
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
No need to test the asymptomatic and low-risk contacts, says ICMR 
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marital rape should be punished: Delhi High Court
Dr Narasimhaiah Srinivasaiah.
Doctor by day, farmer by night: Meet Bengaluru's Dr Srinivasaiah
Mahuva MLA Mohanbhai Dhodiya
Believe it or not, "visionary" BJP MLA foresees death of a native villager

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp