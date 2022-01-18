STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Polytechnic student stabbed 17 times in Bihar's Rohtas

A polytechnic student was stabbed 17 times in Bihar's Rohtas, even as he was talking on the phone with his father.

Published: 18th January 2022 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Stabbing

For representational purposes

By IANS

PATNA: A polytechnic student was stabbed 17 times in Bihar's Rohtas district on Monday morning, even as he was talking on the phone with his father, police said.

Prince Kumar Singh was alone in the house located in Karbala road locality under the moffusil police station when attackers forcibly entered the house and stabbed him.

The police said that he was talking with his father Mukesh Singh on phone when attackers barged into the house and shouted for help.

"Mukesh is a farmer and he was in his field. Prince called him for some work when attackers barged into the house. When he was being stabbed, Prince asked his father to save him. Mukesh, at a time of accident, was around 10 km away from him," said R.C. Prasad, an investigating officer of moffusil police station.

Mukesh requested the attackers to leave Prince but they paid him no heed. He also called neighbours to save him but no one came forward.

"Mukesh has given some names of attackers. They are at large now," he said.

"We have registered FIR under section of murder. Hunt is on to nab the accused," he said.

