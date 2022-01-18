UP polls: Samajwadi Party to begin ‘Naam Likhwao’ campaign from Wednesday

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Having promised 300 units of free electricity to every household in Uttar Pradesh if voted to power, the Samajwadi Party said it will commence a campaign from Wednesday to register the names of the consumers to extend the benefit in the future.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, while interacting with media persons on Tuesday, exhorted all those who wish to avail of the facility to get their names registered, under the ‘Naam Likhwao’ campaign. Akhilesh was accompanied by Abdullah Azam, son of Azam Khan, the jailed SP MP from Rampur, and BJP turncoat Swami Prasad Maurya on the occasion.

In a gesture to show his intent to keep his promise, the SP chief said, “The Samajwadi Party is going to start the ‘Naam Likhwao’ campaign from tomorrow (Wednesday). Those who want 300 units of free electricity should register and fill the form. It is an appeal that those who currently have a domestic connection, should get the name as written on their electricity bill and get registered with us.”

“Those who do not have a domestic electricity connection now and going to take it in the future, they should get the name written as on Aadhaar and ration card registered in the Naam Likhwao campaign,” said Yadav.

Under the campaign, the SP workers will go from door to door to contact people and note their names. Akhilesh said that he would approach ECI to seek permission for rolling out his Vijay Rath. The Naam Likhwao campaign would go on virtual medium simultaneously.

The SP had earlier announced that all people with domestic electricity connections will get 300 units of free electricity, while the electricity for irrigation will also be free if his party is voted to power in the 2022 UP Assembly Polls.

Speaking on the allegation by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the criminal antecedents of sitting party MLA from Kairana, Nahid Hasan, Akhilesh said that the SP workers were being framed in a number of fake cases. The BJP was behind all the fake cases on Samajwadi Party leaders. “In the case of Abdullah Azam too, both BJP and Congress had conspired to implicate him in false cases.”

It may be recalled that Azam Khan’s son Abdullah Azam was in jail since February 2020 on several charges including cheating and faking his age while contesting the 2017 assembly elections. Abdullah was also disqualified from the UP Assembly. He was released from Sitapur jail after securing bail in all 43 cases lodged against him on Saturday. According to sources, Abdullah is likely to contest the upcoming Assembly election on an SP ticket from Rampur.