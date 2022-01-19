Rs 25 per litre: Jharkhand launches app for subsidy on petrol for BPL families

Mukesh Ranjan By

RANCHI: Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday launched CMSUPPORTS App for registration of poor people covered by National Food Security Scheme or Jharkhand State Food Security Scheme for “Petrol Subsidy Scheme”.

Under the scheme, pink and green ration cardholders of the state owning two-wheelers will get Rs 25 per litre on petrol for a maximum of 10 litres in a month.

While addressing a gathering during a programme organised to mark government's two years in office on December 29, Soren had announced that a subsidy of Rs 25 per liter on petrol will be given to the BPL families.

Now, the pink and green ration cardholders of the state-owning two-wheelers may avail the facility through this app or by logging in on the website -- http://jsfss.jharkhand.gov.in. The scheme will be launched by CM Hemant Soren on January 26 from Dumka.

The applicant will have to enter his ration card and Aadhaar number, after which an OTP will be sent to the mobile number linked to his Aadhaar. The applicant’s ration card number will be the login and the last eight digits of the Aadhaar number of the head of the family will be the password.

After OTP verification, the applicant would enter the vehicle number and driving license number while choosing the name in the ration card. The verification will be done like this -- The vehicle number will be sent to the DTO's login, which will be verified by the DTO. After verification, the list will go to the login of the District Supply Officer.

The eligibility criteria of the scheme include -- The applicant should be a ration cardholder of the National Food Security Act or Jharkhand State Food Security Act. The verified Aadhaar number of all the family members should be mentioned in the ration card. The bank account number and mobile number linked with the Aadhaar of the applicant should be updated. The registration of the vehicle of the applicant should be in the name of the applicant.

An applicant should have a valid driving license. The two-wheeler should also be registered in Jharkhand.

In the proposal prepared by the Food Supplies Department, it has been estimated to give subsidies on petrol to 20 lakh families in the financial year 2021-22. According to this, if 20 lakh families take subsidy in this financial year, then there will be an additional burden of Rs 50 crore per month on the government exchequer. However, in the financial year 2022-23, the department has finalized the scheme by estimating it to benefit 30 lakh families.