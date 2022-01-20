Army seeks Chinese PLA’s help for return of ‘abducted’ Arunachal boy

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Indian Army on Thursday contacted the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) through the hotline, a day after Arunachal Pradesh MP Tapir Gao of the BJP had broken the news about the abduction of a 17-year-old by the Chinese soldiers.

A defence spokesman tweeted: “17 yr old youth Miram Tarom of Zido, Arunachal Pradesh was reportedly captured by PLA across the LAC. On receipt of info, the Indian Army immediately contacted PLA through hotline. Assistance from PLA has been sought to locate and return him as per protocol.”

The defence statement came after the Congress’s criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the incident.

“Dear PM, how dare Chinese Army transgress into our territory again? How can GOI permit abduction of our citizens? How can GOI remain mum? Why is Govt not listening to the earnest appeal of its own MP?” Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala asked in a tweet.

Party stalwart Rahul Gandhi wrote that just days ahead of Republic Day, a young boy, who is the future of India, was kidnapped by China.

ALSO READ | China's PLA abducts boy from inside Indian territory in Arunachal: MP Tapir Gao

Stating that the Congress stands with the family of the minor, he said the party would neither give up hope nor accept defeat.

Arunachal Congress legislator Ninong Ering said China should return the boy. “We have nothing to do with China. We want the safe return of Miram Tarom at the earliest,” he said.

Gao, who had brought the incident to the Centre’s notice, had on Wednesday evening claimed Miram was abducted from India’s Lungta Jor area in Upper Siang.

He had stated that the incident occurred at 6:30 pm on Tuesday when Miram and his friend Jhonny Yaying ventured into a deep forest to collect natural herbs.

While Miram was nabbed, Jhonny managed to flee. He reached Tuting, the nearest circle headquarter, on Wednesday and informed the villagers and the authorities of the incident. Jhonny and Miram are from the same village.

Upper Siang Superintendent of Police Jummar Basar said the police were trying to ascertain everything.

“I don’t think our tribal people will ever cross over the border. But we cannot stop them from going into forests. They rely on the forests for their daily needs,” the SP said.