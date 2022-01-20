STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India successfully test-fires advanced variant of BrahMos missile

With new the added technologies, including the control system, the missile was test-fired from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) launch pad-III at Chandipur.

Published: 20th January 2022 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

BrahMos missile with new technology being test fired from ITR off Odisha coast on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: India successfully flight-tested an advanced variant of supersonic cruise missile BrahMos from a defence facility off the Odisha coast on Thursday.

With new indigenous technology, including the control system, the missile was test-fired from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at about 10.30 am. The launch was conducted by Brahmos Aerospace in close coordination with DRDO teams.

Defence sources said the missile was equipped with advanced indigenous technology and followed a modified optimal trajectory for enhanced efficiency and improved performance.

The Indo-Russian joint venture has been fine-tuned with the modified indigenous control system to achieve an enhanced capability. The Russian systems will be subsequently replaced by indigenous technology.

"The successful test is a major milestone in the way forward for the BrahMos programme. The highly manouverable missile cruised at supersonic speed for its maximum range and all mission objectives were met," a defence official associated with the mission told The New Indian Express.

ALSO READ | Aircraft carrier Vikrant completes third sea trials, returns to Kochi harbour

The flight of the missile was monitored by all the sensors of the range instrumentation including telemetry, radar and electro-optical tracking systems deployed across the eastern coast and the downrange ships.

Teams from DRDO and NPOM Russia participated in the test. BrahMos Aerospace and Russia's NPOM have been continuously upgrading the powerful, highly versatile BrahMos to increase its effectiveness and lethality against sea and land targets.

BrahMos is the most potent missile weapon system already inducted into the Armed Forces. The 8.4-metre missile, the fastest in the world, has a flight range of 450 km (enhanced from 290 km following India's entry in Missile Technology Control Regime) and carries a conventional warhead up to 300 kg.

With high-precision and devastating power, it can cruise at the supersonic speed of Mach 2.8. It is the only supersonic cruise missile possessing this advanced capability that provides an edge to the user with the precise hit.

Secretary of Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy appreciated the scientists and engineers for continuously putting efforts to maximise the weapon system's efficiency and more focus on indigenous content.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented the Brahmos, DRDO teams and industry for the successful flight test. Director-General of Brahmos Atul D Rane supervised all the mission preparedness.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BrahMos missile BrahMos advanced variant DRDO Indian missiles
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp