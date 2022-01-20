India successfully test-fires advanced variant of BrahMos missile

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: India successfully flight-tested an advanced variant of supersonic cruise missile BrahMos from a defence facility off the Odisha coast on Thursday.

With new indigenous technology, including the control system, the missile was test-fired from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at about 10.30 am. The launch was conducted by Brahmos Aerospace in close coordination with DRDO teams.

Defence sources said the missile was equipped with advanced indigenous technology and followed a modified optimal trajectory for enhanced efficiency and improved performance.

The Indo-Russian joint venture has been fine-tuned with the modified indigenous control system to achieve an enhanced capability. The Russian systems will be subsequently replaced by indigenous technology.

"The successful test is a major milestone in the way forward for the BrahMos programme. The highly manouverable missile cruised at supersonic speed for its maximum range and all mission objectives were met," a defence official associated with the mission told The New Indian Express.

The flight of the missile was monitored by all the sensors of the range instrumentation including telemetry, radar and electro-optical tracking systems deployed across the eastern coast and the downrange ships.

Teams from DRDO and NPOM Russia participated in the test. BrahMos Aerospace and Russia's NPOM have been continuously upgrading the powerful, highly versatile BrahMos to increase its effectiveness and lethality against sea and land targets.

BrahMos is the most potent missile weapon system already inducted into the Armed Forces. The 8.4-metre missile, the fastest in the world, has a flight range of 450 km (enhanced from 290 km following India's entry in Missile Technology Control Regime) and carries a conventional warhead up to 300 kg.

With high-precision and devastating power, it can cruise at the supersonic speed of Mach 2.8. It is the only supersonic cruise missile possessing this advanced capability that provides an edge to the user with the precise hit.

Secretary of Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy appreciated the scientists and engineers for continuously putting efforts to maximise the weapon system's efficiency and more focus on indigenous content.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented the Brahmos, DRDO teams and industry for the successful flight test. Director-General of Brahmos Atul D Rane supervised all the mission preparedness.