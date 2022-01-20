STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP polls: 16 women in Congress’ second list of 41 candidates

Last week, Congress had released its first list of 125 candidates for the assembly election which included 50 women and 45 youth.

Published: 20th January 2022 09:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 09:09 PM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Congress party on Thursday released the second list of its 41 candidates for the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. The party has kept the promise of giving 40% tickets to women and it is evident in the second list as well. Of the total 41 candidates announced in the second list, 16 are women.

Among the 16 women candidates, Sukhwinder Kaur is contesting from Saharanpur Nagar, Kalpana Singh from Bilari, Dr Yasmeen Rana from Charthawal, and Neeraj Kumari Prajapati from Modi Nagar. The party has reposed faith in two women candidates – Monika Suryavanshi from Khair and Preeti Dhangar from Iglas — both falling in the Aligarh district.

ALSO READ | UP polls: Akhilesh Yadav to contest elections from family bastion in Mainpuri

Moreover, the party has given tickets to nine Muslim candidates in the second list. Some of the candidates named include Haji Akhlaq from Kairana, Subodh Sharma from Muzaffarnagar, Ranjan Sharma from Meerut, Anil Dev Tyagi from Baghpat, Sushil Chaudhary from Bulandshahar and Hemant Chahar from Fatehpur Sikri.

Last week, Congress had released its first list of 125 candidates for the assembly election which included 50 women and 45 youth.

After being out of power in UP for nearly 30 years, Congress is eyeing to make a comeback in the state with a core focus on women empowerment and welfare. The party has also released a woman-centric pink manifesto promising them 40% reservation in jobs, scooties to girl students pursuing graduation and smartphones to those in class 10th.

As per the highly-placed sources in Congress, after wooing the women, the party is now focusing on youth and preparing to release a youth-centric manifesto soon. The Congress has already promised 20 lakh jobs to youth if voted to power.

In UP, of the total over 15 crore voters, the young voter till 39 years of age make a big chunk of 7.5 crore, that is around 50% of the total electorate. Of these, 19.89 lakh are first-time voters in the age group of 18-19 lakh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP polls 2022 UP polls UP assembly elections 2022 UP Assembly elections
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp