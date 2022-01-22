STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar man carries away wife's body on shoulder as hospital denies ambulance

When Krishna Kumar was walking with the body on his shoulder, neither the security guards nor any medical staff stopped him.

Published: 22nd January 2022 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Death

For representational purposes

By IANS

PATNA: The pathetic situation of Bihar's health system surfaces time to time, with the latest such incident reported from Vaishali district where a man carried the dead body of his wife to hospital on his shoulder and took it back to his village for cremation the same way as the hospital did not provide an ambulance.

Krishna Kumar, a native of Ramdhauli village under Vidupur block in Vaishali, had brough his wife for treatment into the Hajipur Sadar hospital on Thursday. Shockingly, when he was walking with the body on his shoulder, neither the security guards nor any medical staff stopped him.

The doctors present in the emergency ward checked her and declared brought dead. Krishna Kumar then requested the hospital for an ambulance to carry the dead body back home.

"I have waited for an hour but none of the medical staff arranged the ambulance. As I did not have enough money, I took my wife's dead body on the shoulder and walked out from the hospital," he told local reporters in his native village.

When he was carrying the dead body on the shoulder, an onlooker captured the incident on mobile phone and uploaded it on social media.

However, Vaishali Civil Surgeon, Dr Pramod Kumar Singh told IANS that Krishna Kumar came with his wife for treatment and the medical officer present in the emergency ward examined her, and found she was already dead. "The doctor told Krishna Kumar to stay for some time until official formalities were completed. The medical officers of emergency went busy. Meanwhile, he took the dead body on the shoulder and ran away from the hospital."

"We have given show cause notice to the guards present at the gate of the hospital," Singh said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar Bihar Ambulance
India Matters
Recovered patients warn against Omicron, say ‘long Covid’ a reality
Image for representational purpose only
No important docus on WhatsApp, no use of smartphones in meetings: Centre
Netaji’s statue at India Gate, eternal flame shifted to National War Memorial
Ramiya AM
Two Kerala scientists bring laurels to state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp