 Five dead, four severely ill after suspected hooch tragedy in Bihar's Buxar

Earlier, at least 14 people had died after consuming poisonous alcohol reportedly smuggled from Nalanda district in neighbouring Jharkhand.

Published: 27th January 2022 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Hooch, liquor

For representational purpose. (File | EPS)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: At least five persons died and four others were taken ill, a few of them seriously, allegedly after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's Buxar district, police said on Thursday, January 27, 2022. The incident took place barely a week after a similar incident in Saran district in which at least five persons lost their lives and thee others fell sick.

Two of them are reported to have lost their eyesight. The latest incident took place at Ansari village under Murar police station of Dumraon block in Buxar district late on Wednesday night.

Buxar Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Singh said the administration has received information about the death of five people at Ansari village. “We are looking into the matter,” he said. The four critically ill have been admitted to Dumraon sub-divisional hospital for treatment.

The deaths have sent shock waves among the relatives of the deceased in particular and local residents in general. Earlier, at least 14 people had died after consuming poisonous alcohol reportedly smuggled from Nalanda district in neighbouring Jharkhand.

The state government received flak for its failure to stop hooch deaths in the state despite being declared 'dry' in 2016. Meanwhile, the Prohibition, Excise and Registration Department is mulling over certain amendments in the Prohibition and Excise Act 2016. As per the draft prepared by the department, the first time consumer will be released after payment of a fine.

TAGS
Bihar hooch Hooch deaths Country liquor Alcohol deaths Liquor deaths Bihar Patna Buxar
