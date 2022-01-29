Railway recruitment: Road blockades and protests mark Bihar bandh

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Bihar bandh called by Left wing organisations on Friday to protest against alleged discrepancies in the railway recruitment examinations passed off peacefully amid tight security arrangements.

In Patna, protestors clashed with security forces when they prevented them from proceeding towards Raj Bhavan, a prohibited zone. The bandh was supported by different political parties, including Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress, three Left parties, Jan Adhikar Party and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and others.

Protestors put up road blockades, disrupted vehicular traffic, burnt tyres, stopped trains and forced closure of shops and business establishments in different parts of the state. Patna remained the main centre of protest where RJD and JAP workers took out processions, put up blockades and also indulged in vandalism.

Bandh supporters stopped Sampark Kranti Express at Darbhanga. Traffic on Gandhi Setu, which connects north Bihar with Patna, remained disrupted since morning. Opposition parties were gearing up to derive political mileage from the job seekers’ outburst. “We will not sit idle as the issue concerns the future of millions of aspirants,” RJD spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav said. He reiterated the party’s resolve to raise the issue of unemployment.

JD-U national chief Rajiv Ranjan Singh demanded withdrawal of cases against students. In all, 34 aspirants were arrested and FIRs were lodged against 48 persons for damaging railways property.

