STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Samajwadi Party government ran 'tamancha' factories: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

He asserted that there used to be migration of traders from western Uttar Pradesh earlier but there is no migration today as development is taking place there.

Published: 29th January 2022 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

BAGHPAT (UTTAR PRADESH): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday accused the previous Samajwadi Party government of adopting a model of the destruction of the state and developing only graveyards.

"The SP government had set up factories for 'tamanchas' (country-made pistols) but we are getting defence corridors built in the state. We are building the grand Ram temple as well," the chief minister said, addressing an ''Influential Voters' Dialogue" programme here.

"The Samajwadi Party only adopted the model of destruction and not the development of the state. During their time, the development was visible only in the graveyard. Nothing was built except boundary walls of cemeteries," he alleged.

ALSO READ| Uttar Pradesh was taken over by mafias under rule of SP, BSP: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

There used to be migration of traders from western Uttar Pradesh earlier but there is no migration today as development is taking place there, he asserted. "They used to build their own bungalows but we built houses for the poor," the chief minister said.

Besides holding the dialogue programme, Adityanath also interacted with party office bearers and workers, in addition to teachers, advocates, doctors, traders and farmers in the Badaut assembly segment and said there had not been a single riot in the BJP government.

Bulldozers were run on properties of anti-social criminals elements criminals, the chief minister asserted, adding the damage to people properties during riots too was compensated by his government. "Farmers did not get the price of their farm produce earlier and sugar mills stayed shut. The BJP government has done the work of providing the minimum support price to farmers," he said.

"The change has come now, Earlier they used to celebrate festivals only in Saifai but now a Deepotsav is celebrated in Ayodhya and Rangotsav in Braj," he said, adding the people of one family used to rig recruitments in the state before 2017.

"The Saifai family used to swallow recruitment. Now recruitment takes place without recommendation and transaction," he said, adding the earlier government's sympathised only criminals. The chief minister also inspected the "Piku Center" and holding a six-month-old child in the district hospital in his lap for a long time, blessed him by placing his hand on his head.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Samajwadi Party Influential Voters Dialogue Ram temple Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh polls Uttar Pradesh Elections Uttar Pradesh polls 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls Uttar Pradesh Assembly election
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp