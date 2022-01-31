STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sidhu​ doesn't have one achievement in last 18 years: Ex-Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia

The Shiromani Akali Dal has fielded Majithia from his traditional Majitha Assembly segment as well as from the Amritsar East seat.

Published: 31st January 2022 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MAJITHA (PUNAJAB): Former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia on Sunday accused Navjot Singh Sidhu of doing nothing for the people of the Amritsar East constituency from where the state Congress chief is seeking re-election.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has fielded Majithia from his traditional Majitha Assembly segment as well as from the Amritsar East seat. "Navjot Singh Sidhu does not have one accomplishment to his credit during his last 18 years in politics. He and his wife have been part of the SAD-BJP and Congress governments but have done nothing for Amritsar East. That is why the people have appealed to me to contest from there and put an end to their arrogant and self-serving rule," he alleged at a public gathering here.

ALSO READ| Wrecking ball of chief ministerial face in Punjab Congress

About the Aam Aadmi Party's much-touted 'Delhi Model', the SAD leader said, "The truth is that there is no such model." Accusing the AAP-led Delhi government of being "riddled with failures", he alleged that it is "unable to even provide potable drinking water to the people of Delhi".

"It failed to establish a single new college or hospital. It has given only 414 government jobs and refused to regularize thousands of contractual employees. Even the promises it is making here, including giving Rs 1,000 per month to all women, have not been implemented in Delhi," Majithia claimed.

Bikram Singh Majithia Shiromani Akali Dal Navjot Singh Sidhu Amritsar East Punjab Punjab Polls Punjab Elections Punjab Polls 2022 Punjab Elections 2022 Punjab Assembly Elections Punjab Assembly Polls
