Student outfits steadfast on stir, get RJD support

By Express News Service

PATNA: The agitation over alleged irregularities in the screening process of railway exams refuses to die down in Bihar with student outfits as well as the main opposition party resolving to fight till justice is delivered to job aspirants.

The Left-backed All India Students Association (AISA) and other student outfits reiterated their resolve to continue the protest. “We will soon chart out the next course of agitation,” AISA’s senior functionary Kumar Saurabh said.

Last week, road blockades, arson and protest marches were reported from across the state as protesters vented anger against irregularities in the RRB-NTPC examination results. Patna, Nawada, Muzaffarpur, Buxar, Sasaram, Sitamarhi, Arrah, and Bhojpur saw protesters disrupting services leading to cancellation and rescheduling of several trains.

Bihar Bandh was also organised on January 28. Coaches of two trains were set ablaze by angry job aspirants in Bhojpur and Gaya.

The student outfits got support from the main opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal whose leader Tejashwi Prasad described the announcement of the railway minister to constitute a committee to look into the grievances as eyewash. “His intention is to keep the matter under wraps till elections in Uttar Pradesh,” the Leader of Opposition claimed.

Taking a swipe at the double engine in the eastern state and at the Centre, Tejashwi said the NDA allies in Bihar had promised to provide 19 lakh jobs to youths ahead of the assembly polls in 2020. “How many of them have been given jobs is no more a secret.”

“Similarly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to give two crore jobs every year. Did he keep his promise? He is trying to divert the attention of the people to some other issues as his promises have been proven hollow,” the RJD leader added.