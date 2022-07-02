Days after sacking 112 doctors for 'unauthorised leaves', 16 more get notices in Jammu and Kashmir

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Ten days after sacking 112 doctors for remaining absent without permission, the government is planning to show the door to 16 more doctors. The J&K Health and Medical Education Department have issued separate final show-cause notices to these medical practitioners for their absence from duties.

Earlier, most of the doctors had neither replied to the previous notice nor reported back on duty.

“Their continuous unauthorised absence from official duties for such a long period of time clearly indicates that they are non-serious towards their official duties and not interested in the government job,” reads the order.

The 16 doctors have been asked to reply to the notices within 15 days failing which disciplinary proceedings will be taken against them. Acting tough against the doctors for unauthorised leave for years, the administration on June 20 terminated the services of 112 doctors.

The Lt Governor administration in J&K has gone tough against its workforce, and over three dozen employees have been suspended so far for alleged anti-national activities. Some other workers have been suspended for unauthorised absence from duties or alleged involvement in corruption cases.