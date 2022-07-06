STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DGCA issues inquiry on incidents reported in Vistara and Indigo

Sources say that more than 30 incidents are reported on average every day, which include go-around, missed approaches, diversion, and bird hits. Most of them have no safety implications.

Published: 06th July 2022 11:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 11:10 PM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

Image used for representative purpose only. (File | PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued an inquiry regarding two separate incidents that were reported in Vistara and Indigo airlines on Tuesday.

In the incident regarding Vistara airlines, the engine on a Bangkok-Delhi flight (A320) failed shortly after it landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The airline said that it had an uneventful flight and touched down safely in Delhi.

Vistara airlines were asked to pay a sum of Rs 10 lakh penalty last month by the DGCA, for allowing a co-pilot to land an aircraft in Indore despite not having the requisite training in a simulator. The airline apologised for the 'regrettable violation'.

In the second incident, which was reported on Tuesday, in Indigo during a Raipur-Indore flight smoke was seen billowing from the cabin after it landed. All passengers were able to disembark safely.

These incidents have come a day after the DGCA sent a notice to Spicejet for the unusually high number of incidents involving its fleet during the past three weeks.

Meanwhile, sources say that more than 30 incidents are reported on average every day, which include go-around, missed approaches, diversion, medical emergencies, and bird hits. Most of them have no safety implications.

