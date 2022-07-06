Lalu Prasad being brought to Delhi AIIMS for treatment, says Tejashwi

Ramashankar By

NEW DELHI: RJD national chief Lalu Prasad was airlifted to New Delhi for better treatment of his fractured shoulder. His eldest daughter Misa Bharti, who is a Rajya Sabha member and also holds an MBBS degree, is accompanying Lalu in an air ambulance on Wednesday.

His wife and former chief minister Rabri Devi and their younger son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav have already left for Delhi by an evening flight.

RJD chief and former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav arrives in Delhi for treatment pic.twitter.com/iV9hGc3nXn — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

The Bihar government will bear the expenses for the treatment of Lalu who had earlier served as the chief minister of Bihar. He was admitted to a private hospital in Patna after he got his shoulder fractured while coming down the staircase at his wife Rabri Devi's 10 Circular Road residence on Sunday night.

Earlier in the day, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called on the RJD supremo in the hospital where he was undergoing treatment and prayed for his early recovery. Nitish said that Lalu Prasad's condition has improved during treatment in the hospital. Lalu's wife, Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav were also present when Nitish met Lalu in the hospital. Nitish told media persons that Lalu's medical tests would be conducted in New Delhi. "I and Lalu have been very old friends," he said, adding that the state government would bear the expenses of Lalu ji's treatment.

According to family members, Lalu Prasad will be admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi as he is already suffering from multiple health complications including a serious kidney ailment. A three-member medical team is accompanying Lalu while being taken to New Delhi through an air ambulance and subsequently admitted to AIIMS-Delhi.

When asked whether the state government would bear the cost of Lalu's treatment, Nitish said, "Government will do it. It is his (Lalu) right." Lalu was Bihar's former chief minister too before he lost power to Nitish in 2005.

Earlier, Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey who met Lalu and inquired about his health told newspersons, “RJD chief is stable and all efforts are being made for his proper treatment.” Pandey also met Tejashwi Yadav and other family members.

Leaders across party lines wished for the early recovery of the ailing RJD chief. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called Lalu Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav to enquire about the RJD Chief’s health. Modi wished a speedy recovery to the RJD chief.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi also called Tejashwi and prayed for the speedy recovery of Lalu. On the other hand, JD (U) president and party MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh also prayed for a speedy recovery. BJP Rajya Sabha member and former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi prayed for Lalu's fast recovery and appealed to the Bihar government to make immediate arrangements for shifting Lalu to New Delhi.

Bihar industries minister and senior BJP leader Syed Shahnabaz Hussain also called on Lalu and prayed for his early recovery. A number of RJD supporters had gathered outside the hospital to have a glimpse of their popular leader.