Nitish predicts Murmu victory with big margin

The election is scheduled to he held on July 20. Murmu was given a rousing reception on her arrival at Jai Prakash Narayan International Airport.

Published: 06th July 2022 09:47 AM

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PATNA:  NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu reached Bihar capital on Tuesday to muster electoral support from NDA’s MPs and MLAs. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar welcomed her and predicted that she would win by a huge margin.

The election is scheduled to he held on July 20. Murmu was given a rousing reception on her arrival at Jai Prakash Narayan International Airport as artists presented the folk culture of the tribal community in a highly impressive way. 

Later, Murmu paid floral tributes to the statue of Birsa Munda, a tribal freedom fighter and folk hero. Subsequently, the Presidential nominee met NDA MPs and MLAs at a posh hotel in the state capital. Chief Minister and JD-U leader Nitish Kumar were also present on the occasion. Nitish told media persons,  

“I am hopeful of Droupadi Murmu getting elected (to the post of President) with a huge margin.” JD-U national president and MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh said, “All of JD-U’s MPs and MLAs will vote in favour of Murmuji. She will surely become the President.” 

